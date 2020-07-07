All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:54 PM

6790 Cortona Lane

6790 Cortona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6790 Cortona Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upscale luxury living in Mid-Frisco just off the DNT! Hardwoods, granite, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking, gas log fireplace (just flip the switch!), balcony perfect for reading the morning paper, ceramic tile in wet areas, gorgeous plantation shutters! 2 car garage attached parking. Private patio with fenced yard, Fridge and Washer-Dryer included! Community features pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Close to upscale shopping, dining. One of Bella Casas largest and most popular floorplans! No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6790 Cortona Lane have any available units?
6790 Cortona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6790 Cortona Lane have?
Some of 6790 Cortona Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6790 Cortona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6790 Cortona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6790 Cortona Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6790 Cortona Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6790 Cortona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6790 Cortona Lane offers parking.
Does 6790 Cortona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6790 Cortona Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6790 Cortona Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6790 Cortona Lane has a pool.
Does 6790 Cortona Lane have accessible units?
No, 6790 Cortona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6790 Cortona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6790 Cortona Lane has units with dishwashers.

