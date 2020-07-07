6790 Cortona Lane

Amenities
Upscale luxury living in Mid-Frisco just off the DNT! Hardwoods, granite, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking, gas log fireplace (just flip the switch!), balcony perfect for reading the morning paper, ceramic tile in wet areas, gorgeous plantation shutters! 2 car garage attached parking. Private patio with fenced yard, Fridge and Washer-Dryer included! Community features pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Close to upscale shopping, dining. One of Bella Casas largest and most popular floorplans! No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.