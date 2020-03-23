Rent Calculator
Frisco, TX
/
6715 Apricot Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:19 AM
6715 Apricot Lane
6715 Apricot Lane
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
6715 Apricot Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have any available units?
6715 Apricot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 6715 Apricot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Apricot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Apricot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane offer parking?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have a pool?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have accessible units?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
