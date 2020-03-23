All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6715 Apricot Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6715 Apricot Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:19 AM

6715 Apricot Lane

6715 Apricot Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6715 Apricot Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Apricot Lane have any available units?
6715 Apricot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 6715 Apricot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Apricot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Apricot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane offer parking?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have a pool?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have accessible units?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 Apricot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 Apricot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District