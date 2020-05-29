Great FISD schools! Corner lot home featuring open floor plan and split bdrms, just updated with new granite countertop, SS appliances, and carpet; move-in ready. Walk to community pool and playground. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have any available units?
6707 Fairlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have?
Some of 6707 Fairlawn Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Fairlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Fairlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.