Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6707 Fairlawn Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:53 AM

6707 Fairlawn Drive

6707 Fairlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Fairlawn Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Great FISD schools! Corner lot home featuring open floor plan and split bdrms, just updated with new granite countertop, SS appliances, and carpet; move-in ready. Walk to community pool and playground. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have any available units?
6707 Fairlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have?
Some of 6707 Fairlawn Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Fairlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Fairlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Fairlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Fairlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive offer parking?
No, 6707 Fairlawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Fairlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6707 Fairlawn Drive has a pool.
Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6707 Fairlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Fairlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Fairlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

