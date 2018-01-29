Rent Calculator
6700 Gamay Circle
6700 Gamay Circle
·
No Longer Available
6700 Gamay Circle, Frisco, TX 75035
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Adorable one story home with wood floors in all living areas. Fabulous Covered Patio and open deck. Secluded back yard. Master bedroom is split and features 2 walk in closets. It is a must see.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 6700 Gamay Circle have any available units?
6700 Gamay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6700 Gamay Circle have?
Some of 6700 Gamay Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6700 Gamay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Gamay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Gamay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Gamay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 6700 Gamay Circle offer parking?
No, 6700 Gamay Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6700 Gamay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Gamay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Gamay Circle have a pool?
No, 6700 Gamay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Gamay Circle have accessible units?
No, 6700 Gamay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Gamay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 Gamay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
