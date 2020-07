Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great 4 bedroom. 2 bath with study. Corner Lot across the street from the community pond-view from study is amazing. Wood floors in main living, carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in family room. Back windows have solar screens to help save on utility costs. New fence stained, and master closet ceiling fresh painted . brand new carpet on all bedrooms. Located in very good Frisco ISD. Walking distance to Community Pool and Kids Playground. Close to Tollways, Mall and Stores.