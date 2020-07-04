All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:55 AM

6401 White Oaks Lane

6401 White Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6401 White Oaks Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
You will Love this Totally remodeled Frisco Pool Home,with attached heated spa, Granite kitchen with upgraded light fixtures, the home Backs to a Greenbelt & Walking Trail, Enjoy the Gorgeous Pool and Spa while soaking in the sun beside the covered back patio with plenty of yard left for your pets or kids, or BOTH. Walk to Centennial High school, as well as the Middle and Elementary schools. Beautifully updated and freshly painted interior and exterior. The front porch is perfect for enjoying the Texas sunsets and you will love the location, Cul De Sac street and close to every major highway Preston Rd., Hwy. 121, and the Dallas North Tollway.This is an estimated lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 White Oaks Lane have any available units?
6401 White Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 White Oaks Lane have?
Some of 6401 White Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 White Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6401 White Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 White Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 White Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6401 White Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6401 White Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 6401 White Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 White Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 White Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6401 White Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 6401 White Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 6401 White Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 White Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 White Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

