6401 White Oaks Lane

You will Love this Totally remodeled Frisco Pool Home,with attached heated spa, Granite kitchen with upgraded light fixtures, the home Backs to a Greenbelt & Walking Trail, Enjoy the Gorgeous Pool and Spa while soaking in the sun beside the covered back patio with plenty of yard left for your pets or kids, or BOTH. Walk to Centennial High school, as well as the Middle and Elementary schools. Beautifully updated and freshly painted interior and exterior. The front porch is perfect for enjoying the Texas sunsets and you will love the location, Cul De Sac street and close to every major highway Preston Rd., Hwy. 121, and the Dallas North Tollway.This is an estimated lease price.