6373 Star Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Remodeled home with outdoor oasis & greenbelt views in the premier gated neighborhood of Starwood! Designed to impress w-wood floors, plantation shuttrs, rich millwork, elegant lighting & upgrades throughout. Formal Dining Room w-butlers pantry leads to an amazing Chef’s Dream Island Kitchen boasting Subzero fridge, WOLF Cooktop, custom coffee station, dbl ovens, wine fridge, ice machine & dbl dishwashers. Family Room with built-ins & stone surround fireplace. Master Suite is a true retreat w-luxurious spa-bath w-rain shower & amazing custom closet system. 2nd floor features Game Room & 2nd Master. Open patios overlook a sparkling pool, spa, built-in grill & gorgeous greenbelt views.