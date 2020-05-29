All apartments in Frisco
6373 Star Creek

6373 Star Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6373 Star Creek, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Remodeled home with outdoor oasis & greenbelt views in the premier gated neighborhood of Starwood! Designed to impress w-wood floors, plantation shuttrs, rich millwork, elegant lighting & upgrades throughout. Formal Dining Room w-butlers pantry leads to an amazing Chef’s Dream Island Kitchen boasting Subzero fridge, WOLF Cooktop, custom coffee station, dbl ovens, wine fridge, ice machine & dbl dishwashers. Family Room with built-ins & stone surround fireplace. Master Suite is a true retreat w-luxurious spa-bath w-rain shower & amazing custom closet system. 2nd floor features Game Room & 2nd Master. Open patios overlook a sparkling pool, spa, built-in grill & gorgeous greenbelt views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6373 Star Creek have any available units?
6373 Star Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6373 Star Creek have?
Some of 6373 Star Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6373 Star Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6373 Star Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6373 Star Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6373 Star Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6373 Star Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6373 Star Creek offers parking.
Does 6373 Star Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6373 Star Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6373 Star Creek have a pool?
Yes, 6373 Star Creek has a pool.
Does 6373 Star Creek have accessible units?
No, 6373 Star Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6373 Star Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6373 Star Creek has units with dishwashers.

