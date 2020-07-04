All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6304 Jasper Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6304 Jasper Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6304 Jasper Lake Drive

6304 Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6304 Jasper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have any available units?
6304 Jasper Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have?
Some of 6304 Jasper Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Jasper Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Jasper Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Jasper Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District