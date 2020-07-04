Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6304 Jasper Lake Drive
6304 Jasper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6304 Jasper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have any available units?
6304 Jasper Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have?
Some of 6304 Jasper Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6304 Jasper Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Jasper Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Jasper Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Jasper Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Jasper Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
