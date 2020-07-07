6281 Culverdale Lane

Amenities

2018 Built House. 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms & 2 half bathroom with game room up. Open Floor Plan with High 12 Foot Ceiling. Covered Patio & Fireplace. Hardwoods in the entry, family, kitchen & nook. Large Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Built-in Stainless Steel Appliances. Side-by-side Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixture throughout. Wi-Fi certified smart home powered. Energy Star Home. Frisco ISD! Easy Access to Major Business Headquarter and Dallas Pkwy. Great Value! Don't Miss This One!