6281 Culverdale Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6281 Culverdale Lane

6281 Culverdale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6281 Culverdale Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
2018 Built House. 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms & 2 half bathroom with game room up. Open Floor Plan with High 12 Foot Ceiling. Covered Patio & Fireplace. Hardwoods in the entry, family, kitchen & nook. Large Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Built-in Stainless Steel Appliances. Side-by-side Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixture throughout. Wi-Fi certified smart home powered. Energy Star Home. Frisco ISD! Easy Access to Major Business Headquarter and Dallas Pkwy. Great Value! Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6281 Culverdale Lane have any available units?
6281 Culverdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6281 Culverdale Lane have?
Some of 6281 Culverdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6281 Culverdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6281 Culverdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6281 Culverdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6281 Culverdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6281 Culverdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6281 Culverdale Lane offers parking.
Does 6281 Culverdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6281 Culverdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6281 Culverdale Lane have a pool?
No, 6281 Culverdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6281 Culverdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6281 Culverdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6281 Culverdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6281 Culverdale Lane has units with dishwashers.

