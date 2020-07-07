6252 Forefront Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Incredible executive home in sought after Phillips Creek Ranch featuring beautiful wood accents, built-in shelves, wood floors, granite counters, spacious rooms, tall ceilings, gorgeous fixtures, Plantation shutters, gas log fireplace, soaring ceilings, & much more! Fully appointed chef's kitchen with large center island & roomy breakfast area. Wet bar conveniently tucked under the stairs has granite counter, cabinets & wine refrigerator. Exquisite master features a fabulous bath with modern, freestanding bathtub, & gorgeous tiled, walk-in shower. Downstairs guest bath has full bath & walk-in closet. Back yard has a large covered patio, grill, & gas log fireplace. Community pool and work out facility.