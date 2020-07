Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Be at the FIRST one living in this LUXURY, BRAND NEW townhouse located in the Gables at Ohio. Updates include engineered hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Great location across from Preston Ridge Campus of Collin College, Shawnee Trail Sports Complex, and the sought after Frisco ISD and also close to Businesses and work.



Pets allowed case by case.