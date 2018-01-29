608 Pendle Forest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Vacant. Well maintained, beautiful home, Frisco ISD rated schools (sparks & pioneer), across proposed children's garden. Large family room has fireplace w-gas logs, lots of windows, wood floors. Dream kitchen with abundance of cabinets, granite counters, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances & large table height eating bar. Master suite features tray ceiling, nice walk-in closet & beautiful en-suite bath with walk-in shower. Covered patio, floor cemented to the privacy fence. 10 ft ceilings, ceiling fans, decorative lighting & many upgrades throughout. Wood, tile & carpet flooring. Full size utility room with cabinets. Easy walk to shops, restaurants, church, schools, banks and services.