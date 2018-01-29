All apartments in Frisco
608 Pendle Forest Drive

Location

608 Pendle Forest Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Vacant. Well maintained, beautiful home, Frisco ISD rated schools (sparks & pioneer), across proposed children's garden. Large family room has fireplace w-gas logs, lots of windows, wood floors. Dream kitchen with abundance of cabinets, granite counters, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances & large table height eating bar. Master suite features tray ceiling, nice walk-in closet & beautiful en-suite bath with walk-in shower. Covered patio, floor cemented to the privacy fence. 10 ft ceilings, ceiling fans, decorative lighting & many upgrades throughout. Wood, tile & carpet flooring. Full size utility room with cabinets. Easy walk to shops, restaurants, church, schools, banks and services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

