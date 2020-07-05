All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:38 AM

6072 Wallis Drive

6072 Wallis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6072 Wallis Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Beautifully maintained 5 beds, 4 baths Frisco home with easy access to Dallas North Tollway and in highly desired Frisco schools! Great Curb appeal. Grand & open entry with tile floors. Great Study w French Doors.
Formal dining perfect for entertaining. Fabulous open floor plan. Large family room with fireplace.
Spacious kitchen with tile floors, gas cook top, large granite island, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Huge master, study and 2nd bdrm down with full bath. Upstairs bedroom with private bath, together with large game room and three additional bedrooms upstairs. Easy and short commute to Frisco library, Costco, stonebriar mall, legacy west, Chase and Toyota header quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6072 Wallis Drive have any available units?
6072 Wallis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6072 Wallis Drive have?
Some of 6072 Wallis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6072 Wallis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6072 Wallis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6072 Wallis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6072 Wallis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6072 Wallis Drive offer parking?
No, 6072 Wallis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6072 Wallis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6072 Wallis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6072 Wallis Drive have a pool?
No, 6072 Wallis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6072 Wallis Drive have accessible units?
No, 6072 Wallis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6072 Wallis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6072 Wallis Drive has units with dishwashers.

