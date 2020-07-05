Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6009 Wilmington Drive
6009 Wilmington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6009 Wilmington Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have any available units?
6009 Wilmington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 6009 Wilmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Wilmington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Wilmington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Wilmington Drive offers parking.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have a pool?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Wilmington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
