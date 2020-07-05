All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:28 AM

6009 Wilmington Drive

6009 Wilmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Wilmington Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have any available units?
6009 Wilmington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 6009 Wilmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Wilmington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Wilmington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Wilmington Drive offers parking.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have a pool?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Wilmington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Wilmington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Wilmington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

