All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6000 Eldorado Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6000 Eldorado Pkwy
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

6000 Eldorado Pkwy

6000 Eldorado Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6000 Eldorado Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Frisco unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have any available units?
6000 Eldorado Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have?
Some of 6000 Eldorado Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Eldorado Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Eldorado Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Eldorado Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy offers parking.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy has a pool.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District