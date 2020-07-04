All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:02 PM

6000 Eldorado Pkwy

6000 W Eldorado Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

6000 W Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Frisco unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have any available units?
6000 Eldorado Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have?
Some of 6000 Eldorado Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Eldorado Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Eldorado Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Eldorado Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy offers parking.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy has a pool.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 6000 Eldorado Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Eldorado Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

