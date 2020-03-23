All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:45 PM

5967 Hidden Creek Lane

5967 Hidden Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5967 Hidden Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home backs up to greenbelt & walk trails. House boasts a great floor plan and awesome views. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools! Upgrades include gorgeous hand-scraped hardwoods, vaulted and tiered ceilings, decorative lighting, crown molding etc. Great study with French Doors. Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite counters, large breakfast bar, Stainless appl, gas cooktop, & spacious nook. Fabulous Family Room features a wall of windows, & stone fireplace. Huge master retreat down features dual sink, garden tub, separate shower, & large walk-in closet! Spacious sec bedrooms. Private backyard with a gorgeous view! Amenities include 4 pools, parks, walking trails, 2 ponds, basketball, clubhouse and tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane have any available units?
5967 Hidden Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane have?
Some of 5967 Hidden Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5967 Hidden Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5967 Hidden Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5967 Hidden Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5967 Hidden Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5967 Hidden Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5967 Hidden Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5967 Hidden Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5967 Hidden Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5967 Hidden Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5967 Hidden Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

