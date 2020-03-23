5967 Hidden Creek Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home backs up to greenbelt & walk trails. House boasts a great floor plan and awesome views. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools! Upgrades include gorgeous hand-scraped hardwoods, vaulted and tiered ceilings, decorative lighting, crown molding etc. Great study with French Doors. Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite counters, large breakfast bar, Stainless appl, gas cooktop, & spacious nook. Fabulous Family Room features a wall of windows, & stone fireplace. Huge master retreat down features dual sink, garden tub, separate shower, & large walk-in closet! Spacious sec bedrooms. Private backyard with a gorgeous view! Amenities include 4 pools, parks, walking trails, 2 ponds, basketball, clubhouse and tennis.