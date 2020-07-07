All apartments in Frisco
5952 Pisa Lane
5952 Pisa Lane

5952 Pisa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5952 Pisa Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Location Location! This townhome in Bella Casa is move in ready today!. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath has an open floor plan with lots of hardwood flooring and ceramic tile in living and dining areas. Kitchen is open to dining and living areas. It has granite countertops with island and gas cooktop. Washer and dryer, and refrigerator are included. 2nd floor open to dining area. Game room area on second floor can be turned into office area. Master has large bath, including double sinks and walk-in closet. Minutes from Dallas North Tollway and close to restaurants, shopping & entertainment. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and party area with available BBQ. Please call Tony Allen (214)535-1440 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 Pisa Lane have any available units?
5952 Pisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5952 Pisa Lane have?
Some of 5952 Pisa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 Pisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5952 Pisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 Pisa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5952 Pisa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5952 Pisa Lane offer parking?
No, 5952 Pisa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5952 Pisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5952 Pisa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 Pisa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5952 Pisa Lane has a pool.
Does 5952 Pisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 5952 Pisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 Pisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5952 Pisa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

