5937 Dustin Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace game room

Beautiful home with great floorplan, nestled in Sterling Ranch in west Frisco. Split formals upon entry with tile floors and stone inset. Study on first floor with double doors. Kitchen with abundant cabinetry and eating bar is open to Breakfast Nook and Family Room with cozy fireplace. Stunning wood floors, and new carpet throughout. Master Suite has large Bath with garden tub, double sinks and oversized walk in closet. Sizable Game Room on second floor along with Bedrooms. Spacious backyard with updated fence. Close to all Frisco has to offer, including The Star, numerous restaurants, shopping, Downtown Frisco and more. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Owner pays HOA dues.