5937 Dustin Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5937 Dustin Trail

5937 Dustin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Dustin Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with great floorplan, nestled in Sterling Ranch in west Frisco. Split formals upon entry with tile floors and stone inset. Study on first floor with double doors. Kitchen with abundant cabinetry and eating bar is open to Breakfast Nook and Family Room with cozy fireplace. Stunning wood floors, and new carpet throughout. Master Suite has large Bath with garden tub, double sinks and oversized walk in closet. Sizable Game Room on second floor along with Bedrooms. Spacious backyard with updated fence. Close to all Frisco has to offer, including The Star, numerous restaurants, shopping, Downtown Frisco and more. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Dustin Trail have any available units?
5937 Dustin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 Dustin Trail have?
Some of 5937 Dustin Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Dustin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Dustin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Dustin Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5937 Dustin Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5937 Dustin Trail offer parking?
No, 5937 Dustin Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5937 Dustin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 Dustin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Dustin Trail have a pool?
No, 5937 Dustin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Dustin Trail have accessible units?
No, 5937 Dustin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Dustin Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 Dustin Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

