5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in a well known Frisco country club neighborhood, Plantation Resort, Frisco ISD. This home is an open floor plan, lots of light, eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, built in microwave, with a stainless steel refrigerator. Relaxing outdoor patio and fenced in back yard. Plantation Resort community provides a park, playground, community lake with ducks and shade trees along with a community pool and tennis courts. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment, minutes away from Stonebridge Mall, Frisco Town Square, Dr Pepper Ballpark and Toyota Stadium.