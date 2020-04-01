All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:16 AM

5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard

5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in a well known Frisco country club neighborhood, Plantation Resort, Frisco ISD. This home is an open floor plan, lots of light, eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, built in microwave, with a stainless steel refrigerator. Relaxing outdoor patio and fenced in back yard. Plantation Resort community provides a park, playground, community lake with ducks and shade trees along with a community pool and tennis courts. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment, minutes away from Stonebridge Mall, Frisco Town Square, Dr Pepper Ballpark and Toyota Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard have?
Some of 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Baton Rouge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District