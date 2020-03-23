5896 Arabian Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

BACK ON THE MARKET! Like new executive homes in Sterling Ranch. Open concept on large corner lot with huge deck for relaxing and entertaining. Kitchen feature stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Walking and jogging trails nearby.

Top rated Frisco schools. This one story beauty won't last long!