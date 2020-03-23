All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5896 Arabian Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5896 Arabian Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:18 AM

5896 Arabian Way

5896 Arabian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5896 Arabian Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET! Like new executive homes in Sterling Ranch. Open concept on large corner lot with huge deck for relaxing and entertaining. Kitchen feature stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Walking and jogging trails nearby.
Top rated Frisco schools. This one story beauty won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5896 Arabian Way have any available units?
5896 Arabian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5896 Arabian Way have?
Some of 5896 Arabian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5896 Arabian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5896 Arabian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5896 Arabian Way pet-friendly?
No, 5896 Arabian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5896 Arabian Way offer parking?
Yes, 5896 Arabian Way offers parking.
Does 5896 Arabian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5896 Arabian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5896 Arabian Way have a pool?
No, 5896 Arabian Way does not have a pool.
Does 5896 Arabian Way have accessible units?
No, 5896 Arabian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5896 Arabian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5896 Arabian Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District