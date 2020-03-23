5896 Arabian Way

BACK ON THE MARKET! Like new executive homes in Sterling Ranch. Open concept on large corner lot with huge deck for relaxing and entertaining. Kitchen feature stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Walking and jogging trails nearby. Top rated Frisco schools. This one story beauty won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
