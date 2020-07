5818 Red Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 5BED + 4BATH HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD-GATED RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF STARWOOD!! LUXURIOUS HAND SCRAPED HARDWOODS THRU OUT 1ST FLOOR, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, NEW LIGHTING, NEW FIXTURES & FRESHLY PAINTED THRU OUT. DRAMATIC ENTRY WITH WROUGHT IRON SPIRAL STAIRWAY. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & TRAVERTINE FLOWS INTO FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. ROMANTIC MASTER SUITE HAS HUGE CLOSET! 2ND BEDROOM DOWN COULD ALSO BE USED AS STUDY. LARGE GAME ROOM, LARGE SECONDARY BEDS UP. COMMUNITY HAS FITNESS CENTER, POOL, LIGHTED TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TOLLWAY, THE STAR, SHOPS AT STARWOOD AND SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD!