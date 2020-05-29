Beautiful neighborhood, landscaped yard, 100 yards from Duncan Park and Curtsinger Elementary. Access to community pool and tennis courts included. Set up for surround sound with speakers in the living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5813 Marrietta Drive have any available units?
5813 Marrietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Marrietta Drive have?
Some of 5813 Marrietta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Marrietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Marrietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.