5813 Marrietta Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5813 Marrietta Drive

5813 Marrietta Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5813 Marrietta Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful neighborhood, landscaped yard, 100 yards from Duncan Park and Curtsinger Elementary. Access to community pool and tennis courts included. Set up for surround sound with speakers in the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Marrietta Drive have any available units?
5813 Marrietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Marrietta Drive have?
Some of 5813 Marrietta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Marrietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Marrietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Marrietta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Marrietta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5813 Marrietta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Marrietta Drive offers parking.
Does 5813 Marrietta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Marrietta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Marrietta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5813 Marrietta Drive has a pool.
Does 5813 Marrietta Drive have accessible units?
No, 5813 Marrietta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Marrietta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Marrietta Drive has units with dishwashers.

