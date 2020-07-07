5811 Lightfoot Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room garage

Beautiful 2 Story homes with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Powder Bath, Study, Game Room, Media, and Two Car Garage. Situated on a huge lot. Home features a stone elevation, Solid core door and an open kitchen with built-in appliance. Built-in Speakers, whole home water filtration system with RO in Kitchen.

Vaulted ceiling, a large game area overlooking the living area downstairs.

Washer-dryer and Refrigerator included.

School Dist: Frisco ISD

Elementary School: Bledsoe

Middle School: Pioneer

High School: Frisco