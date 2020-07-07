All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

5811 Lightfoot Lane

5811 Lightfoot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Lightfoot Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Beautiful 2 Story homes with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Powder Bath, Study, Game Room, Media, and Two Car Garage. Situated on a huge lot. Home features a stone elevation, Solid core door and an open kitchen with built-in appliance. Built-in Speakers, whole home water filtration system with RO in Kitchen.
Vaulted ceiling, a large game area overlooking the living area downstairs.
Washer-dryer and Refrigerator included.
School Dist: Frisco ISD
Elementary School: Bledsoe
Middle School: Pioneer
High School: Frisco

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Lightfoot Lane have any available units?
5811 Lightfoot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 Lightfoot Lane have?
Some of 5811 Lightfoot Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Lightfoot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Lightfoot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Lightfoot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Lightfoot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5811 Lightfoot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5811 Lightfoot Lane offers parking.
Does 5811 Lightfoot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5811 Lightfoot Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Lightfoot Lane have a pool?
No, 5811 Lightfoot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Lightfoot Lane have accessible units?
No, 5811 Lightfoot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Lightfoot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 Lightfoot Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
