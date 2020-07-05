All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:04 AM

5792 Haverhill Lane

5792 Haverhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5792 Haverhill Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1-story Highland Home in award winning Frisco ISD. Crown moldings, plantation shutters, oil-rubbed bronze & wood floors. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Spacious family room with stone fireplace, built-ins & surround sound. If you love to cook, island kitchen boasting 42in cabinets, granite counters, double ovens & gas cooktop. Master suite has bay window & crown moldings. Study plus 2 large sized bedrooms. Close to Tollway, schools, shopping and entertainment. Fridge, washer and dryer will stay on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5792 Haverhill Lane have any available units?
5792 Haverhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5792 Haverhill Lane have?
Some of 5792 Haverhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5792 Haverhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5792 Haverhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5792 Haverhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5792 Haverhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5792 Haverhill Lane offer parking?
No, 5792 Haverhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5792 Haverhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5792 Haverhill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5792 Haverhill Lane have a pool?
No, 5792 Haverhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5792 Haverhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5792 Haverhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5792 Haverhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5792 Haverhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

