5792 Haverhill Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 1-story Highland Home in award winning Frisco ISD. Crown moldings, plantation shutters, oil-rubbed bronze & wood floors. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Spacious family room with stone fireplace, built-ins & surround sound. If you love to cook, island kitchen boasting 42in cabinets, granite counters, double ovens & gas cooktop. Master suite has bay window & crown moldings. Study plus 2 large sized bedrooms. Close to Tollway, schools, shopping and entertainment. Fridge, washer and dryer will stay on property.