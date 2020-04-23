5775 Parkwood Blvd Unit: B2T

Amenities
Lease Terms Available:The Villas of Chapel Creek offer flexible lease terms starting with 6 month options.
Application Fees:Application fees vary, but start at $60.00 per lease holder.
Deposit:Deposit amounts begin at $200.00 for one bedrooms, $250.00 for two bedrooms, $350.00 for three bedrooms & $450.00 for town-homes.
Pet Fees:We love your furry friends too! Full grown pets up to 25 pounds welcome with a two pet-per home limit. Per Pet: $300 Pet Fee, $300 Pet Deposit and $20 Monthly Pet Rent. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking & Storage:Covered Parking, Detached Garages and Storage Units Available. Inquire at the office for details.
Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath
Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs
Black or Stainless Steel* Appliances including Frost-Free Refrigerators
with Ice Makers, Electric Ceran Ranges
Side by Side Refrigerator*
Granite Countertops*
Kitchen and Bath Subway Tile Back Splash*
Shaker Panel Beveled Cabinets with Brushed Nickel Hardware
Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Kitchen, Bedroom and Bath Accent Walls
Faux Wood 2 Blinds
12-Foot Raised Ceilings*
Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconettes*
Nine-Foot Ceilings
Plush Carpeting
Gourmet Island Kitchens*
Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Room
Kitchen Pantries
Brushed Aluminum Kitchen and Bath Hardware
Drop Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Island*
Double His and Hers Custom Square Sinks*
Brushed Aluminum Bedroom Ceiling Fans with Light Kit
Built-In Cabinets and Computer Workstations Equipped
with Cable and Phone Outlets
Under Cabinet Lighting at Computer Desks and Kitchen
Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Connections
Prewired for Time Warner Cable Television
Individual Hot Water Heaters
Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Fountains, Tanning Decks and
Multiple Conversation Areas
State-of-The-Art Urban Fitness Center
Open Floor Plans Maximizing Natural Light