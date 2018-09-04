5775 Parkwood Blvd Unit: B2J

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pet friendly

Lease Terms Available:The Villas of Chapel Creek offer flexible lease terms starting with 6 month options.



Application Fees:Application fees vary, but start at $60.00 per lease holder.



Deposit:Deposit amounts begin at $200.00 for one bedrooms, $250.00 for two bedrooms, $350.00 for three bedrooms & $450.00 for town-homes.



Pet Fees:We love your furry friends too! Full grown pets up to 25 pounds welcome with a two pet-per home limit. Per Pet: $300 Pet Fee, $300 Pet Deposit and $20 Monthly Pet Rent. Breed restrictions apply.



Parking & Storage:Covered Parking, Detached Garages and Storage Units Available. Inquire at the office for details.

Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath

Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs

Black or Stainless Steel* Appliances including Frost-Free Refrigerators

with Ice Makers, Electric Ceran Ranges

Side by Side Refrigerator*

Granite Countertops*

Kitchen and Bath Subway Tile Back Splash*

Shaker Panel Beveled Cabinets with Brushed Nickel Hardware

Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Kitchen, Bedroom and Bath Accent Walls

Faux Wood 2 Blinds

12-Foot Raised Ceilings*

Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconettes*

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Plush Carpeting

Gourmet Island Kitchens*

Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Room

Kitchen Pantries

Brushed Aluminum Kitchen and Bath Hardware

Drop Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Island*

Double His and Hers Custom Square Sinks*

Brushed Aluminum Bedroom Ceiling Fans with Light Kit

Built-In Cabinets and Computer Workstations Equipped

with Cable and Phone Outlets

Under Cabinet Lighting at Computer Desks and Kitchen

Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Connections

Prewired for Time Warner Cable Television

Individual Hot Water Heaters

Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning

Resort Style Swimming Pool with Fountains, Tanning Decks and

Multiple Conversation Areas

State-of-The-Art Urban Fitness Center

Open Floor Plans Maximiz