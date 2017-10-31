All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

5775 Parkwood Blvd

5775 Parkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5775 Parkwood Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease Terms Available:The Villas of Chapel Creek offer flexible lease terms starting with 6 month options.

Application Fees:Application fees vary, but start at $60.00 per lease holder.

Deposit:Deposit amounts begin at $200.00 for one bedrooms, $250.00 for two bedrooms, $350.00 for three bedrooms & $450.00 for town-homes.

Pet Fees:We love your furry friends too! Full grown pets up to 25 pounds welcome with a two pet-per home limit. Per Pet: $300 Pet Fee, $300 Pet Deposit and $20 Monthly Pet Rent. Breed restrictions apply.

Parking & Storage:Covered Parking, Detached Garages and Storage Units Available. Inquire at the office for details.
Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath
Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs
Black or Stainless Steel* Appliances including Frost-Free Refrigerators
with Ice Makers, Electric Ceran Ranges
Side by Side Refrigerator*
Granite Countertops*
Kitchen and Bath Subway Tile Back Splash*
Shaker Panel Beveled Cabinets with Brushed Nickel Hardware
Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Kitchen, Bedroom and Bath Accent Walls
Faux Wood 2 Blinds
12-Foot Raised Ceilings*
Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconettes*
Nine-Foot Ceilings
Plush Carpeting
Gourmet Island Kitchens*
Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Room
Kitchen Pantries
Brushed Aluminum Kitchen and Bath Hardware
Drop Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Island*
Double His and Hers Custom Square Sinks*
Brushed Aluminum Bedroom Ceiling Fans with Light Kit
Built-In Cabinets and Computer Workstations Equipped
with Cable and Phone Outlets
Under Cabinet Lighting at Computer Desks and Kitchen
Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Connections
Prewired for Time Warner Cable Television
Individual Hot Water Heaters
Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Fountains, Tanning Decks and
Multiple Conversation Areas
State-of-The-Art Urban Fitness Center
Open Floor Plans Maximizing Natural Light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5775 Parkwood Blvd have any available units?
5775 Parkwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5775 Parkwood Blvd have?
Some of 5775 Parkwood Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5775 Parkwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5775 Parkwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5775 Parkwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5775 Parkwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5775 Parkwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5775 Parkwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 5775 Parkwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5775 Parkwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5775 Parkwood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5775 Parkwood Blvd has a pool.
Does 5775 Parkwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5775 Parkwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5775 Parkwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5775 Parkwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

