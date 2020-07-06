All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:40 AM

5770 Danville

5770 Danville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5770 Danville Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous inside and out! Brand new carpet and paint. Study & formal dining w- wood floors, wainscoting & crown moldings. Large family room w- charming fireplace & builtins. HUGE kitchen w- gas cooktop, large granite island, double stainless sink, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, walk-in pantry & tile floors! Spacious upstairs bedrooms, large gameroom, and media room. Master bedroom has sitting area & master bath w- his&her vanities, separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet! Next to Tollway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 Danville have any available units?
5770 Danville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5770 Danville have?
Some of 5770 Danville's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 Danville currently offering any rent specials?
5770 Danville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 Danville pet-friendly?
No, 5770 Danville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5770 Danville offer parking?
Yes, 5770 Danville offers parking.
Does 5770 Danville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5770 Danville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 Danville have a pool?
No, 5770 Danville does not have a pool.
Does 5770 Danville have accessible units?
No, 5770 Danville does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 Danville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5770 Danville has units with dishwashers.

