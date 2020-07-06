5770 Danville

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous inside and out! Brand new carpet and paint. Study & formal dining w- wood floors, wainscoting & crown moldings. Large family room w- charming fireplace & builtins. HUGE kitchen w- gas cooktop, large granite island, double stainless sink, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, walk-in pantry & tile floors! Spacious upstairs bedrooms, large gameroom, and media room. Master bedroom has sitting area & master bath w- his&her vanities, separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet! Next to Tollway!