Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM

5738 Grosseto

5738 Grosseto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Grosseto Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5738 Grosseto have any available units?
5738 Grosseto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 5738 Grosseto currently offering any rent specials?
5738 Grosseto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 Grosseto pet-friendly?
No, 5738 Grosseto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5738 Grosseto offer parking?
No, 5738 Grosseto does not offer parking.
Does 5738 Grosseto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5738 Grosseto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 Grosseto have a pool?
No, 5738 Grosseto does not have a pool.
Does 5738 Grosseto have accessible units?
No, 5738 Grosseto does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 Grosseto have units with dishwashers?
No, 5738 Grosseto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5738 Grosseto have units with air conditioning?
No, 5738 Grosseto does not have units with air conditioning.

