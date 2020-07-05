All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5713 Norfolk Lane

5713 Norfolk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Norfolk Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Norfolk Lane have any available units?
5713 Norfolk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 5713 Norfolk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Norfolk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Norfolk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Norfolk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5713 Norfolk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Norfolk Lane offers parking.
Does 5713 Norfolk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Norfolk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Norfolk Lane have a pool?
No, 5713 Norfolk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Norfolk Lane have accessible units?
No, 5713 Norfolk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Norfolk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 Norfolk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 Norfolk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 Norfolk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

