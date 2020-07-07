Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5662 Grosseto Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5662 Grosseto Dr.
5662 Grosseto Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5662 Grosseto Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4584660)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. have any available units?
5662 Grosseto Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 5662 Grosseto Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5662 Grosseto Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 Grosseto Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. offer parking?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. have a pool?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5662 Grosseto Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5662 Grosseto Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
