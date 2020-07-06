All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

5641 Preston North Drive

5641 Preston North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5641 Preston North Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Preston North Drive have any available units?
5641 Preston North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 5641 Preston North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Preston North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Preston North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5641 Preston North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5641 Preston North Drive offer parking?
No, 5641 Preston North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5641 Preston North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Preston North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Preston North Drive have a pool?
No, 5641 Preston North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5641 Preston North Drive have accessible units?
No, 5641 Preston North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Preston North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5641 Preston North Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5641 Preston North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5641 Preston North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

