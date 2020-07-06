Charming home in an excellent area of Frisco, Near Shopping, employment, entertainment, excellent schools, park, and play area. No Carpet, Plantation Shutters, backs up to the green belt, mature trees, Washer and dryer, and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5594 Brookhill Lane have any available units?
5594 Brookhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5594 Brookhill Lane have?
Some of 5594 Brookhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5594 Brookhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5594 Brookhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.