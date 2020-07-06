All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5594 Brookhill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5594 Brookhill Lane
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

5594 Brookhill Lane

5594 Brookhill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5594 Brookhill Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in an excellent area of Frisco, Near Shopping, employment, entertainment, excellent schools, park, and play area. No Carpet, Plantation Shutters, backs up to the green belt, mature trees, Washer and dryer, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5594 Brookhill Lane have any available units?
5594 Brookhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5594 Brookhill Lane have?
Some of 5594 Brookhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5594 Brookhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5594 Brookhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5594 Brookhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5594 Brookhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5594 Brookhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5594 Brookhill Lane offers parking.
Does 5594 Brookhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5594 Brookhill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5594 Brookhill Lane have a pool?
No, 5594 Brookhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5594 Brookhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5594 Brookhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5594 Brookhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5594 Brookhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District