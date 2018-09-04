All apartments in Frisco
5532 Travis Drive

5532 Travis Drive
Location

5532 Travis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow!! Beautiful Move-in ready custom home in gated community of Creekside at Stonebriar. Office with warm wood and plantation shutters, high end finishes throughout, marble tiles, chef's kitchen with six-burner gas cooktop and oakwood cabinets, granite countertops, butler's pantry, island, stainless steel appliances, double oven,skylights brighten up the kitchen and breakfast nook, hardwood floors, gaslog fireplace, media cabinet with built-ins, large master suite with sitting area, oversized master bath with custom vanities, large walk-in-closet,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Travis Drive have any available units?
5532 Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Travis Drive have?
Some of 5532 Travis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5532 Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5532 Travis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Travis Drive offers parking.
Does 5532 Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 5532 Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 5532 Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 Travis Drive has units with dishwashers.

