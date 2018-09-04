5532 Travis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow!! Beautiful Move-in ready custom home in gated community of Creekside at Stonebriar. Office with warm wood and plantation shutters, high end finishes throughout, marble tiles, chef's kitchen with six-burner gas cooktop and oakwood cabinets, granite countertops, butler's pantry, island, stainless steel appliances, double oven,skylights brighten up the kitchen and breakfast nook, hardwood floors, gaslog fireplace, media cabinet with built-ins, large master suite with sitting area, oversized master bath with custom vanities, large walk-in-closet,