5508 Hill Haven Court, Frisco, TX 75035 Plantation Resort
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Floorpan. Features include ceramic tile, carpet, island kitchen & breakfast bar. Open bright living room with lots of windows allowing tons of natural lights. Covered patio is perfect for relaxing back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5508 Hill Haven Court have any available units?
5508 Hill Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Hill Haven Court have?
Some of 5508 Hill Haven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Hill Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Hill Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.