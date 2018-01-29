All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

5431 Widgeon Way

5431 Widgeon Way · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Widgeon Way, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Short-term Lease Available! CUL DE SAC, RECENT ROOF, FRISCO ISD, GATED AND GUARDED STARWOOD! ONE OWNER HOME, fabulously maintained. Over 60k in recent upgrades. Two-story entry and family room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors on most of first floor. Remodeled master bath, remodeled kitchen, recent carpet and HS Hardwoods, roof, gutters, outdoor paint. LARGE POOL-SIZED YARD! Balcony upstairs off gameroom. Dual staircases. Light and bright, oversized garage. 8 ft solid core doors downstairs. Built-in desk and bookshelves in game room. 10x11 outdoor covered porch. SS GE appliances in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

