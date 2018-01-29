5431 Widgeon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Short-term Lease Available! CUL DE SAC, RECENT ROOF, FRISCO ISD, GATED AND GUARDED STARWOOD! ONE OWNER HOME, fabulously maintained. Over 60k in recent upgrades. Two-story entry and family room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors on most of first floor. Remodeled master bath, remodeled kitchen, recent carpet and HS Hardwoods, roof, gutters, outdoor paint. LARGE POOL-SIZED YARD! Balcony upstairs off gameroom. Dual staircases. Light and bright, oversized garage. 8 ft solid core doors downstairs. Built-in desk and bookshelves in game room. 10x11 outdoor covered porch. SS GE appliances in kitchen.