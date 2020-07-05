All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 29 2019 at 5:12 PM

5416 Promise Land Drive

5416 Promise Land Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Promise Land Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 3.1 bath, 2,814 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Promise Land Drive have any available units?
5416 Promise Land Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 5416 Promise Land Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Promise Land Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Promise Land Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Promise Land Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Promise Land Drive offer parking?
No, 5416 Promise Land Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5416 Promise Land Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Promise Land Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Promise Land Drive have a pool?
No, 5416 Promise Land Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Promise Land Drive have accessible units?
No, 5416 Promise Land Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Promise Land Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Promise Land Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 Promise Land Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 Promise Land Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

