All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5408 Promise Land Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5408 Promise Land Road
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5408 Promise Land Road
5408 Promise Land Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5408 Promise Land Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5408 Promise Land Road have any available units?
5408 Promise Land Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 5408 Promise Land Road currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Promise Land Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Promise Land Road pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Promise Land Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 5408 Promise Land Road offer parking?
No, 5408 Promise Land Road does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Promise Land Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Promise Land Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Promise Land Road have a pool?
No, 5408 Promise Land Road does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Promise Land Road have accessible units?
No, 5408 Promise Land Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Promise Land Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Promise Land Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 Promise Land Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 Promise Land Road does not have units with air conditioning.
