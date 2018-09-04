All apartments in Frisco
5401 Lebeau Lane

5401 Lebeau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Lebeau Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Lebeau Lane have any available units?
5401 Lebeau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 5401 Lebeau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Lebeau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Lebeau Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5401 Lebeau Lane offer parking?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5401 Lebeau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Lebeau Lane have a pool?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Lebeau Lane have accessible units?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Lebeau Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Lebeau Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Lebeau Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

