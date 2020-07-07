All apartments in Frisco
524 El Camino Drive

524 El Camino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

524 El Camino Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Spectacular 4 bed, 3.5 bath 3,700 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Formal dining/breakfast area. Large living room features cozy fire place. Amazing master suite features luxurious tub and separate walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

