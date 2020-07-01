5213 Promise Land Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The all-brick front exterior boasts a beautiful lush landscape and the backyard is complete with a covered patio and privacy fence. The interior is spacious and open, lit with ample amounts of natural lighting, and lined with plush carpeting and low-maintenance flooring throughout. Additionally, the master bath and walk-in closet are the perfect additions to the master bedroom, and the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, a center island, and stainless steel appliances. Make this your home and apply today!