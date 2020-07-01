Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:11 AM
Location
5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
granite counters
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sought after Plantation Resort. Blue Ribbon Elementary School. Hard to find one story!! Granite kitchen, Great flow, board on board fence. This home has it all!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
