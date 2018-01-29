5129 Kiowa Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious stone castle front view home in award winning Frisco ISD's sought after Cheyenne Village! Open floor plan with lot of windows, WOOD floors in entry, living & family room, kitchen with island, granite countertops, Gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and lots of storage cabinets. Master suite with sitting area, Fireplace, Garden tub, Separate Shower & Vanities, another bedroom & full bath downstairs. Owner pays HOA, SS REFRIGERATOR and WASHER included. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!!,