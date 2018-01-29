All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

5129 Kiowa Drive

5129 Kiowa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Kiowa Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
Beautiful, spacious stone castle front view home in award winning Frisco ISD's sought after Cheyenne Village! Open floor plan with lot of windows, WOOD floors in entry, living & family room, kitchen with island, granite countertops, Gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and lots of storage cabinets. Master suite with sitting area, Fireplace, Garden tub, Separate Shower & Vanities, another bedroom & full bath downstairs. Owner pays HOA, SS REFRIGERATOR and WASHER included. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!!,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Kiowa Drive have any available units?
5129 Kiowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Kiowa Drive have?
Some of 5129 Kiowa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Kiowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Kiowa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Kiowa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Kiowa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5129 Kiowa Drive offer parking?
No, 5129 Kiowa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5129 Kiowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Kiowa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Kiowa Drive have a pool?
No, 5129 Kiowa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Kiowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 5129 Kiowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Kiowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Kiowa Drive has units with dishwashers.

