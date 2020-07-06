All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:15 PM

5106 Carnegie Drive

5106 Carnegie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Carnegie Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful executive home perfect for a growing family! Open and spacious floor plan with walls of windows overlooking backyard. Gorgeous wood floors and large bedrooms. Former builder model home perfect for entertaining. Large game room and media upstairs. Granite counters, glass front cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and faux wine cellar, this one is decked out! Beautiful Pool and Spa with professional landscaping. Large fenced in patio perfect adjacent to pool. Lawn care and pool maintenance included. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Carnegie Drive have any available units?
5106 Carnegie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Carnegie Drive have?
Some of 5106 Carnegie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Carnegie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Carnegie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Carnegie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Carnegie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5106 Carnegie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Carnegie Drive offers parking.
Does 5106 Carnegie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Carnegie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Carnegie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5106 Carnegie Drive has a pool.
Does 5106 Carnegie Drive have accessible units?
No, 5106 Carnegie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Carnegie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 Carnegie Drive has units with dishwashers.

