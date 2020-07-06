5106 Carnegie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful executive home perfect for a growing family! Open and spacious floor plan with walls of windows overlooking backyard. Gorgeous wood floors and large bedrooms. Former builder model home perfect for entertaining. Large game room and media upstairs. Granite counters, glass front cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and faux wine cellar, this one is decked out! Beautiful Pool and Spa with professional landscaping. Large fenced in patio perfect adjacent to pool. Lawn care and pool maintenance included. Great location.