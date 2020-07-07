5031 Northshore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Enjoy The Privacy & Security Of Gated 'Lakes On Legacy' Community in This 'Bella Custom Homes' Beauty! Exquisite Features Include: 4 Living Areas + Study* Beautiful Wood Floors* Granite Island Kitchen Features SS Refrigerator, Double Ovens, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop & Rich Cabinetry* Family Room Has Floor To Ceiling Austin Stone Fireplace & Beamed Vaulted Ceiling* Handsome Private Study Boasts See-Thru FP* Loaded Media Room* Master Bedroom + One Guest Bedroom Downstairs* Formal Living Room & Dining Room* Three Additional Guest Bedrooms, A Game-Room + A Loaded Media Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine & Well Maintained Gem! 3 Car Garage* Free Pool & Yard Care + Homeowner Pays HOA Dues!