Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:53 AM

5031 Northshore Drive

5031 Northshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5031 Northshore Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Enjoy The Privacy & Security Of Gated 'Lakes On Legacy' Community in This 'Bella Custom Homes' Beauty! Exquisite Features Include: 4 Living Areas + Study* Beautiful Wood Floors* Granite Island Kitchen Features SS Refrigerator, Double Ovens, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop & Rich Cabinetry* Family Room Has Floor To Ceiling Austin Stone Fireplace & Beamed Vaulted Ceiling* Handsome Private Study Boasts See-Thru FP* Loaded Media Room* Master Bedroom + One Guest Bedroom Downstairs* Formal Living Room & Dining Room* Three Additional Guest Bedrooms, A Game-Room + A Loaded Media Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine & Well Maintained Gem! 3 Car Garage* Free Pool & Yard Care + Homeowner Pays HOA Dues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Northshore Drive have any available units?
5031 Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5031 Northshore Drive have?
Some of 5031 Northshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5031 Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5031 Northshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5031 Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5031 Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 5031 Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 Northshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Northshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5031 Northshore Drive has a pool.
Does 5031 Northshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5031 Northshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5031 Northshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

