Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This one story house features 3 bedroom,2 bath. Formal dining can be used as office. Spacious family room is open to breakfast area. Kitchen has island with built-in-microwave. Plantation shutter, ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath has garden tub,separate shower,separate vanities, walk-in-closet. workshop and built-in cabinets in garage. Beautiful landscaping in backyard. Community provides pool,playground. Close to 380, Dallas N. Tollway.