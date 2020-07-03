4960 Woodruff Drive

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage on a large corner lot with convenient access to highways, shopping, restaurants, schools, Lake Lewisville and more! Newly renovated with open concept floorplan and large backyard
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
