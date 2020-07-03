All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

4960 Woodruff Drive

4960 Woodruff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4960 Woodruff Drive, Frisco, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage on a large corner lot with convenient access to highways, shopping, restaurants, schools, Lake Lewisville and more! Newly renovated with open concept floorplan and large backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Woodruff Drive have any available units?
4960 Woodruff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4960 Woodruff Drive have?
Some of 4960 Woodruff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 Woodruff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Woodruff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Woodruff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4960 Woodruff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4960 Woodruff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4960 Woodruff Drive offers parking.
Does 4960 Woodruff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Woodruff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Woodruff Drive have a pool?
No, 4960 Woodruff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4960 Woodruff Drive have accessible units?
No, 4960 Woodruff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Woodruff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4960 Woodruff Drive has units with dishwashers.

