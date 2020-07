Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite media room

Come see this immaculate home that has a beautiful drive up appeal. The stunning home features hand scraped wood floors, neutral colors, and much more. The kitchen has a large eat-in bar area with granite counter tops and a double oven. Master features an upgraded private bath. Guest suite is down. 2 Bedrooms up & Game and Media Rooms. Relax in your private backyard with stamped concrete deck. Community features bike and jogging paths!