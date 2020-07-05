Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard
4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Frisco. Great ISD and neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District